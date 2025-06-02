Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 2147000000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Down 9.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £103,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

