Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 64.4% in May

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,094.0 days.
Icade Price Performance
Shares of CDMGF remained flat at $22.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Icade has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $31.00.
About Icade
