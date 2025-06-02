Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 64.4% in May

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,094.0 days.

Icade Price Performance

Shares of CDMGF remained flat at $22.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Icade has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

About Icade

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

