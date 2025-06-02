NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 370286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Separately, Paradigm Capital set a C$1.45 price target on NorthIsle Copper and Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk sold 82,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$57,890.00. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
