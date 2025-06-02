Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Declines By 40.3%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 1,369,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 908.8 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNMLF remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 315,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

