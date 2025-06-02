Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.5 days.
Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $25.58 during midday trading on Monday. Nippon Shinyaku has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.
Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile
