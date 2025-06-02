Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.5 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $25.58 during midday trading on Monday. Nippon Shinyaku has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food Business segments. Its Pharmaceuticals Business segment offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, and other diseases.

