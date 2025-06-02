Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declines By 40.6%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NYSE BOE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 124,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,770. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

