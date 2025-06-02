Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,008. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

