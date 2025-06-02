Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Prime Medicine (PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE: PRME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2025 – Prime Medicine had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

5/20/2025 – Prime Medicine was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/20/2025 – Prime Medicine had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/20/2025 – Prime Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Prime Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

PRME traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 725,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $156.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.90. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 433,653 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 295,365 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 1,419.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,749 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

