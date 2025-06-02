Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Prime Medicine (PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE: PRME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/27/2025 – Prime Medicine had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 5/20/2025 – Prime Medicine was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/20/2025 – Prime Medicine had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/20/2025 – Prime Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2025 – Prime Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Prime Medicine Stock Performance
PRME traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 725,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $156.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.90. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14.
Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
