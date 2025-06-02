Tempus AI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 88,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 63,227 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempus AI news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,447.56. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $383,995.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,330.77. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,042 shares of company stock worth $37,642,690. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $2,784,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. 26,972,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

