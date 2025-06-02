iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 642,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 335,899 shares.The stock last traded at $43.93 and had previously closed at $43.38.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,486,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,308,000 after buying an additional 33,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 223,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 181,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

