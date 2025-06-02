Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 59.64 ($0.80), with a volume of 74281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.78).

Virgin Wines UK Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a market cap of £33.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virgin Wines UK had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Wines UK PLC will post 3.6429872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines is one of the UK’s largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers. It is an award-winning business which has a reputation for supplying and curating high quality products, excellent levels of customer service and innovative ways of retailing.

The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.

