Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 4600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHAR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Pharming Group Trading Up 8.9%

The firm has a market cap of $785.08 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.