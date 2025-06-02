Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 412.50 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 404.60 ($5.45), with a volume of 323611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.50 ($5.27).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £336.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 347.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 344.45.

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 167.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinewood Technologies Group PLC will post 9.8256735 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinewood Technologies Group

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £5,044 ($6,788.69). 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

