IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 228927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 213,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

