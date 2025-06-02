Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.39 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 855362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Rollins Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,525 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 961.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

