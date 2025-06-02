Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.50). Approximately 8,054,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 2,812,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.55).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.95. The company has a market capitalization of £127.03 million and a PE ratio of -316.14.
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
