Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.50). Approximately 8,054,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 2,812,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.55).

Metals One Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.95. The company has a market capitalization of £127.03 million and a PE ratio of -316.14.

About Metals One

(Get Free Report)

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.