Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movano stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.60% of Movano worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 388,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,748. The company has a market cap of $4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.95. Movano has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

About Movano

Movano ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

