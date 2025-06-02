Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 167510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,478.10. This represents a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 16.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,031,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,444,000 after acquiring an additional 580,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,585,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,825,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 170,440 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,726,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 542,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

