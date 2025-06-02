Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Short Interest Up 36.2% in May

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

MAIN stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $56.01. 329,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.93%.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

