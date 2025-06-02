Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Drops By 23.3%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jowell Global Price Performance

JWEL stock remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450. Jowell Global has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

