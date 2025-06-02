WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 237,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 971,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 103.13%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after acquiring an additional 245,555 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,925,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 403,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,186,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 280.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,038,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

