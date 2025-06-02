Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Up 36.3% in May

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,300 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTVLF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

