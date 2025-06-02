Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $335.18 and last traded at $335.29. 35,211,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 97,920,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. The trade was a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 866,393 shares of company stock valued at $284,570,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

