Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,028,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,910. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $3,120,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 483.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 225,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 187,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UiPath by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 353,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 76,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

