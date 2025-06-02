Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $385.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.52.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,869. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.85 and a 200 day moving average of $338.00. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37,062.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.