Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 893,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 875,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rail Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Rail Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rail Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rail Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rail Vision Price Performance

RVSN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.37. 209,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,917. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -1.00. Rail Vision has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

