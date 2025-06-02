QV Investors Inc. Sells 5,070 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $263.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

