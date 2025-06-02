BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.37 and last traded at $84.26, with a volume of 8231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKIE. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,484,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,948,000 after purchasing an additional 437,962 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 607,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 151,327 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 585,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 459,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

