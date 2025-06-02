Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 57442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,047,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.