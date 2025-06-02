American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 3,505,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,600,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

