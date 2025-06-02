SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 5699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $625.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Get SEI Select International Equity ETF alerts:

SEI Select International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Select International Equity ETF

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIE. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,949,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000.

(Get Free Report)

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.