Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Price Down 86.1% – Here’s Why

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 86.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $164.50 and last traded at $23.14. 11,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 138,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth $5,644,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 100,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

