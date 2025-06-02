Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$178.15 and last traded at C$178.03, with a volume of 81261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$176.50.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$146.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

