Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Up 31.2% in May

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,810,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 33,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $85.04. 4,601,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,982,503. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
