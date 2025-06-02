Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Up 31.2% in May

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,810,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 33,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $85.04. 4,601,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,982,503. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

