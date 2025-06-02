Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 774,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 459,164 shares.The stock last traded at $24.15 and had previously closed at $24.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 85,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

