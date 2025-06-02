LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.79 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 106357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 801.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 12,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.