JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 619 ($8.33), with a volume of 90629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($8.28).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 572.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 575.33.

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Japanese had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 98.31%.

JPMorgan Japanese Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.75. JPMorgan Japanese’s dividend payout ratio is 5.91%.

Be at the heart of Japan’s new growth

Tap into Japan’s economic transformation and potential for long-term capital growth as a dynamic new generation of companies emerges

Why invest in this Trust?

Expertise – One of the largest and oldest closed-end funds to focus on Japanese equities. Managed by a Tokyo-based team of 25 Japan investment professionals, providing the vital local insights needed to uncover value in an under-researched market.

Portfolio: Invests in innovative Japanese companies from across the market cap spectrum that are leading the world in high-growth industries, including robotics, e-commerce, fintech and computer gaming.

Seeks out high quality companies with strong franchises, balance sheets and cash-flow generation, while fully integrating environmental, social and governance factors into stock selection.

Results- Provides access to a portfolio that is focused only on those high quality Japanese companies that we believe offer the most attractive opportunities for sustainable long-term capital growth.

