Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Silicom Stock Down 2.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,355. Silicom has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $85.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 15.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Articles

