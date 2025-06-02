Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicom
Silicom Stock Down 2.3%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 15.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silicom
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.