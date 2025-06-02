Insider Buying: Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Buys 5,167 Shares of Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) Director Hillary A. Sale purchased 5,167 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $20,047.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,047.96. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,712. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
