Insider Buying: Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Buys 5,167 Shares of Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) Director Hillary A. Sale purchased 5,167 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $20,047.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,047.96. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,712. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 106,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

