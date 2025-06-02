Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):

6/1/2025 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2025 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2025 – Citigroup had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/15/2025 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Citigroup had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

4/16/2025 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Citigroup had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $96.00.

4/16/2025 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.50 to $75.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.79. 5,176,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531,460. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

