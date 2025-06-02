Numeraire Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.70 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $8.30 or 0.00007941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $66.87 million and $12.70 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,671,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,060,392 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

