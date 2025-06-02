NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.42 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $140.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,253,330,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,253,226,730 with 1,220,119,813 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.4201371 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 520 active market(s) with $134,348,606.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.