SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 37.3% in May

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 482,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

SING traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 1,967,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $115,292.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.05. SinglePoint has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

