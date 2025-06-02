SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 37.3% in May

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 482,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SinglePoint Stock Performance
SING traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 1,967,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $115,292.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.05. SinglePoint has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $67.50.
About SinglePoint
