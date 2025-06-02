Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in May

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,199,800 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 808,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,399.6 days.

Signify Price Performance

Signify stock remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Monday. Signify has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

