Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in May

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,199,800 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 808,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,399.6 days.
Signify Price Performance
Signify stock remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Monday. Signify has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.
About Signify
