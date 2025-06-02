Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 9,063,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 36,199,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,373.75. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 502,644 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

