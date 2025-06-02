Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 9,063,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 36,199,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.
RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,373.75. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 502,644 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
