AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 2,365,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,979,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 3.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,398,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $203,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,523,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $14,750,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

