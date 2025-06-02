Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.74. 7,400,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,564,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,844 shares of company stock worth $6,583,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,106 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $22,423,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,280 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

