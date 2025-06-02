Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $375.28 and last traded at $373.06. 2,857,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,076,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Strategy Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.31 and a 200-day moving average of $342.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 3.79.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,800 and have sold 47,486 shares worth $16,456,090. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $523,981,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,517 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strategy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

