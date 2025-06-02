Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Drops By 35.1%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 504,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of RTMVF remained flat at $8.90 during trading hours on Monday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.