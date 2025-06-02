NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.03. 4,561,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,077,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $623,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,221 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NuScale Power by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

